KU’s Josh Jackson the latest Jayhawk to be in trouble with the law

Kansas' Josh Jackson chases a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson is charged with criminal damage to property following an incident that took place in December.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 9, 2016, Lawrence police were sent to a report of property damage at 545 Wisconsin Street in Lawrence. When officers arrived, they contacted a woman who claimed the car she was driving had been damaged.

Officers determined the woman had been inside the Yacht Club, a nearby bar, earlier in the evening. When leaving, she threw a drink on a man inside. The man’s friend, identified as Jackson, followed the woman to her car. While the woman and Jackson were engaged in an argument, her car was damaged in several places.

Witnesses say they saw Jackson kick the driver’s door of the vehicle and kick a rear taillight. Other unknown suspects caused damage to the vehicle. The damage to the vehicle for all damage was estimated to be $3,150.45.

Jackson becomes the latest star KU player to be charged with a crime. Earlier in the week, Devonte Graham was arrested for failure to appear in court for driving with an expired tag. Carlton Bragg was granted diversion after being charged for having drug paraphernalia. Members of the team are also listed as witnesses to a teenager’s rape at the KU dorm where the players live.

