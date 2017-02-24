KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, February 24, 2017

7:00AM Definitely feeling like February today and tomorrow won’t be much better, but as you can see, by the beginning of next week we start to warm up again.

6:00AM Tracking a few light snow flurries in NW Kansas. Light snow will be possible today mailnly along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. No accumulations are anticipated. Your live radar is ready at ksn.com/weather

5:00AM It’s a windy and MUCH colder start to the day today! After several days of 60’s and 70’s we are resetting back into more normal February weather. Wind chills at this hour range from the low 20’s into the single digits.

