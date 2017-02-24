Free health care day event to be held in April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is joining community partners in offering a free healthcare day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at Fairmount Park.

Mayor Jeff Longwell announced the partnership during his weekly news briefing.

The event, dubbed “Via Christi Health’s Medical Mission at Home”. The event will provide wide-ranging healthcare services including medical care and testing; dental, vision and hearing screening; foot care; connections to follow-up care; and education about other community services and resources.

Via Christi Heath is spearheading the free event, which includes Wichita State University and other health-related nonprofit providers.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a tremendous event,” Mayor Longwell said. “Our collective health has a widespread impact on our community, and I am so thrilled that we have caring individuals and organizations dedicated to providing medical services for those in need.”

For information about volunteering and other aspects of the event, please visit www.viachristi.org/medicalmission.

