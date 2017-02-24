Commission orders new disposal limits for 654 Oklahoma wells

AP_logo By Published:
Earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has issued a new order limiting future increases in the volume of oil and natural gas wastewater injected into the ground in an effort to reduce the number of earthquakes in the state.

The commission’s Oil and Gas Conservation Division issued the directive Friday for 654 disposal wells in a wide swath of northern Oklahoma.

Division director Tim Baker says the directive is intended to prevent sudden, sharp increases in disposal volumes. Underground disposal of wastewater has been linked to an increase in earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years.

Oklahoma Geological Survey data says the number of magnitude 2.7 and stronger earthquakes has dropped from an average of 5.4 per day in 2015 to 3.6 per day last year to 1.4 per day so far in 2017.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s