WH adviser asked FBI to refute Russia story

AP_logo By Published:
FBI (Courtesy: NBC)
FBI (Courtesy: NBC)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says chief of staff Reince Priebus asked a top FBI official to help dispute media reports that President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

The official says Priebus’ request came after the FBI told the White House it believed a New York Times report describing Trump advisers’ contacts with Russia was not accurate. As of Thursday, the FBI had not stated that position publicly.

Priebus’ discussion with the FBI’s deputy director sparked outrage among some Democrats, who said he was violating policies intended to limit communications between the law enforcement agency and the White House on pending investigations.

The White House official was not authorized to disclose the matter publicly and insisted on anonymity.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s