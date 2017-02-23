Wagonmasters prepare chili to benefit Officer Brian Arterburn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Wagonmasters began preparing the chili for this weekend’s feed to benefit Officer Brian Arterburn. The chili feed will take place in Old Town Square this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The proceeds from the chili feed will go to Honore Adversis Foundation. The organization provides financial assistance to officers like Brian Arterburn, who have been hurt in the line of duty. All the supplies for the big chili feed are donated.

“We’re preparing our chili, all 800 pounds of beef, to make about 400 gallons of chili to serve Saturday, hopefully to a multitude of people to raise as much money as we can for officer Brian,” said Larry Harmon, Wichita Wagonmasters.

Police approached the Wagonmasters about the chili feed, and board members say they had no hesitation about helping.

“We voted, and it was unanimous, absolutely, with no hesitation at all,” added Harmon. “We are definitely helping his family, that’s what we do promote the good life.”

The Wagonmasters are hoping for a big turnout.

“I just hope that everyone comes out and supports this family and this great officer who’s in need, and we’re there just to support that, so everyone just come out and have some good times and eat some great chili for a great cause.”

The suggested donation is $10 a bowl.