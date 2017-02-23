Triple homicide investigation under way in north Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Hesston Police Department and the KBI are investigating a triple homicide in North Newton in the 2100 block of North Spencer.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene they found three victims dead with gun shot wounds.

While searching the area law enforcement found the suspect with a shotgun.

A Newton Police officer fired at the male suspect who later died from his injuries at Newton Medical Center.

At least three witnesses are being questioned and police are still searching for a fourth witness.

Currently, law enforcement don’t believe there is a threat to the public but the investigation will continue throughout the next couple days.

