SodaStream, knives and toy frogs being recalled

SodaStream is recalling bottles used in its home soda-making process because there’s a risk the bottles may burst under pressure. Some 51,000 of the one-liter, blue tinted carbonating bottles were sold in the United States. Only bottles labeled “dishwasher-safe” with an expiration date of 4/2020 are affected.

The company is offering a refund.

Consumers can call SodaStream at 866-272-9417 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon-Fri, or go to the company’s website to set up a return.

A knife is usually expected to cut something, from vegetables to packaging, but a knife set is being recalled by Calphalon for an unintentional laceration hazard.

The blade of the “Contemporary Cutlery Knife” sets can break during use, according to the company, and cut a user. The knife must be replaced.

Consumers should call Calphalon at 800-809-7267 during business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Fri, or go to the company’s website for details on the recall and replacement. They will send you a free kit as needed to pack up the knives and send them back to the company.

Moose Toys is recalling the Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toy due to chemical and injury hazards. When button batteries are removed from the toys, the battery cap can become a projectile and battery chemicals can leak. The company has received 17 reports of incidents, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor’s office visits.

The company is replacing the toys.

Consumers should call Moose Toys at 844-575-0340 during business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mon-Fri. for details on the recall and replacement.