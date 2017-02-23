Sneak peek: ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’

HOLLYWOOD (NBC) – “The Blacklist” offers up its winter finale tonight.

Not only is it likely to have a cliffhanger to keep fans in suspense until Spring, the episode will also help launch the spinoff series that follows right after, “The Blacklist: Redemption”.

In the new show Tom Keen, played by Ryan Eggold, casts his lot with a band of mercenaries.

Leading the group is the woman Red Reddington says is Keen’s long-lost biological mom, played by Famke Janssen.

It adds to the dynamic of a group of ex-criminals working outside government bounds to redeem their bad reputations.

“This show, we really want to move. Have missions that take you on a ride,” Eggold says.

The series also promises a different tone.

“It’s lighter. It’s more fun. It’s more of an espionage thriller type of show,” Janssen says.

“The Blacklist: Redemption” starts at 9 p.m.