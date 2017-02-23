Police: Drunk driving suspected in southeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police suspect a drunk driver caused a crash at a southeast Wichita intersection Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:30 at Harry and Woodlawn.

Sgt. James Krok said two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Both conditions have been upgraded. The third driver was taken with minor injuries.

“The driver that was most at fault, we believe there could be alcohol in the car, some bottles,” said Sgt. Krok, Wichita Police Department.

Witnesses tell police said that driver never hit her brakes and ran into two other drivers at the scene. Right now, the crash is still under investigation.

