Newman’s Daniel Nwosu is popular rapper; Learns public speaking from his coach

Daniel Nwosu is Newman’s leading scorer. But last spring on a bus trip, he discovered his love for poetry, which translated to spoken word poetry.

He’s also a rapper. His music video on Hillary Clinton received more than 1 million views on YouTube. To pay for the recording studio time, he also works for Newman as a janitor.

His coach Mark Potter notes, “I’m the last one leaving the gym besides the guys that are in here cleaning it up and Daniel’s walking around the track cleaning the track. Like he finished the game, and he’s working.”

One of Nwosu’s goals is to create a piece of work into the world that every single person will hear and be influenced by it, in a positive way.