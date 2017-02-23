Neighbors who live near North Newton crime scene adjusting

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents who live near the residence where three people were shot to death early Thursday morning were shocked by the incident, saying the incident if not normal for the area.

One family that lives around the corner from the home where the homicides took place had recently moved in.

“I mean it is what a two or three-minute drive, I mean we go down North Spencer all the time for everything,” said Donna Wallie who lives nearby.

Laurvel Smith and her family, who also live nearby, are just starting to enjoy the country life.

“I know you can fish we have some fishing poles, there has been an eagle and some geese,” said Smith. She and her husband and their three children are new to North Newton. They live only a mile from the scene of the murders, and she says it’s not exactly been the start they were hoping for at their new home.

“Well we moved here from Olathe, Kansas in September to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life,” said Smith. “And since we have been here there have been two triple homicides not too far from home.”

Normally, on a nice day like Thursday, her four-year-old son, Gavin, would play outside in the front yard by himself. But the family says they’re reconsidering that.

“It changes that I might not let them play outside alone anymore,” she said.

Smith says she’s happy to know that police say there’s no threat to the general public, something that has her and her son cheerful on a day where good news has been hard to come by.

“Hopefully there is nothing that anyone has to worry about,” Smith said.

The family says it will take time for them to get adjusted to something Laurvel Smith said did take away from her new neighborhood, such as checking social media, watching the news and being overall more aware of what’s going on around her in the community.