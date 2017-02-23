Marion County resident claims $1 Million Holiday Millionaire ticket

Holiday Millionaire Raffle (Kansas Lottery Photo)
Holiday Millionaire Raffle (Kansas Lottery Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize winning ticket 114028 has been claimed by a Marion County resident. The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed the $1 million grand prize this afternoon at Lottery headquarters in Topeka.

The excited winner purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store 1481, located at 314 N. Ash in Hillsboro. For selling the winning ticket, the store is eligible to receive a $1,000 selling bonus.

