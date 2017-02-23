Man critically injured in Salina shooting

Salina shooting (Courtesy: KSAL)
Salina shooting (Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with critical injuries. It happened on East Iron Ave. at the Executive Plaza parking lot around 3 p.m.

KSAL reports a man suffered two gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

Police said the shooting was the result of a disturbance. Officers are searching for a woman and another man. They left the area on foot.

Multiple officers, including at least one K-9 unit, are searching the area.

