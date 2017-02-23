Man arrested in Missouri after 1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding two others at a crowded bar in suburban Kansas City.

Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney says the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday as people watched the Kansas-TCU basketball game at Austins Bar and Grill in southern Olathe, Kansas. He said one of the victims died at a hospital, and the conditions of the surviving victims weren’t immediately known.

Bonney says the 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 12:40 a.m. Thursday about 80 miles away in Clinton, Missouri.

The name of the suspect and the victims weren’t immediately released.

After the shooting, a helicopter was used to search for the suspect, while police told residents in the area to shelter in place.