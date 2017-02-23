Large grass fire burns in Finney County

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A large grass fire is burning in southwest Kansas near the town of Holcomb. Officials say the fire started about five miles south of Holcomb around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Holcomb Fire Chief Bill Knight said the fire is up to two miles wide and between five and seven miles long. The fire is moving south toward Haskell County.

Knight said both city and rural fire departments from Holcomb and Garden City are battling the blaze. So far, about 12 fire trucks have been dispatched to fight the fire.

No one has been injured and no structures have been burned.

Most of the land where the fire is burning is owned by Sunflower Electric, Knight said.

The fire caused a brief power outage at KSN’s Garden City transmitter. Power to the transmitter has since been restored.