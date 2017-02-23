KU player Devonte’ Graham arrested for failure to appear in court

Devonte’ Graham
Devonte’ Graham

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas junior guard Devonte’ Graham has apologized for the “inattention” that led to his arrest Wednesday night, Feb. 22.

University of Kansas Athletics says Devonte’ Graham was arrested for failure to appear in court last July after being cited for driving with an expired tag.

“This is my fault,” Graham said Thursday morning. “I was driving an ex-teammate’s car, and I thought the ticket was paid so I didn’t pay attention to the Notice to Appear that I got. That’s on me, and I apologize to everyone. I learned a lesson the hard way.”

KU head coach Bill Self says Devonte’ made a mistake.

“This is why we tell our guys to inform us when they receive a citation, no matter how minor. For their sake we don’t want something so minor to become a story.”

