Kapaun Mt. Carmel entered their game against South with a pretty simple checklist: beat the Titans, and become outright City League champions for the first time in 42 years.

It was a close game, but in the end the Crusaders held off South for the 65-60 win. Kapaun moves to 16-4 with the win…keep an eye on both the Crusaders and Titans to make deep postseason runs!