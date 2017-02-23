K-State community sends outpouring of cards, well wishes to Coach Snyder

KSNT-TV Published: Updated:
Courtesy: K-State Athletics and KSNT-TV
Courtesy: K-State Athletics and KSNT-TV

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Bill Snyder, Kansas State University’s football coach, has received an outpouring of support from K-State and the surrounding community, pictures from his office show.

The coach announced last week he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The photo above shows cards made by Snyder’s K-State family, which is sending notes of encouragement and well wishes.

Doctors say Snyder’s prognosis is excellent, and he is expected to return for the start of spring practice in March.

The Hall of Fame football coach has also received a lot of support not just at K-State and the surrounding community but also nationwide.

“Kansas State University is about people who care about people. We are a unique community where our concerns for others are genuine, unselfish and unified,” Snyder said in a message released by K-State Athletics Wednesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s