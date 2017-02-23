K-State community sends outpouring of cards, well wishes to Coach Snyder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Bill Snyder, Kansas State University’s football coach, has received an outpouring of support from K-State and the surrounding community, pictures from his office show.

The coach announced last week he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The photo above shows cards made by Snyder’s K-State family, which is sending notes of encouragement and well wishes.

Doctors say Snyder’s prognosis is excellent, and he is expected to return for the start of spring practice in March.

The Hall of Fame football coach has also received a lot of support not just at K-State and the surrounding community but also nationwide.

“Kansas State University is about people who care about people. We are a unique community where our concerns for others are genuine, unselfish and unified,” Snyder said in a message released by K-State Athletics Wednesday.

