First hangar for the next generation tanker opens at McConnell Air Force Base

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – The KC-46 Pegasus is one step closer to arriving at McConnell Air Force Base, and the Air Force is showing off the first of three hangars for the next generation tanker. The new aircraft is scheduled to arrive later this year.

Meanwhile, airmen in the 22nd Maintenance Group will use the space to continue to maintain the KC-135 Stratotankers. The tankers will still be used for years to come.

“As a maintainer, an aircraft maintainer and for our aircraft maintainers, we’ve been preparing for this from manning, from training, from equipment, and now finally the first hangar. This is a great milestone in moving forward to accepting the KC-46,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Cain, 22nd Maintenance Squadron Commander.

The hangar is the smallest of the three to be built and can hold one KC-46 Pegasus. It was part of the $267 million spent on KC-46 construction projects on McConnell. The projects used 100 percent Kansas steel, 79 percent of it was recycled.

