Finney County tourism dropped in January

Santiago Kahn By Published: Updated:
Officials are confident they'll make up for the decreased revenue.
Officials are confident they'll make up for the decreased revenue.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some tourism dollars going into Finney County are down this year, compared to last.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a significant issue for us,” said Roxanne Morgan with the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The transient tax, a six percent tax on hotel bookings, fell 14 percent this January compared to January of 2016.

“We were down about $10,000,” said Morgan. “$72,000 versus the $62,000 we received this year.”

The Bureau uses that money to promote further tourism into Finney County.

“What does it mean? Probably not a whole lot,” said Morgan. “I think we’ll make that up in the next month.”

The Bureau says they receive the money quarterly and are confident they’ll be able to finish the current quarter strong.

Morgan says any number of factors could have caused the dip in tourism, from the January ice storm to the presidential inauguration. She also said January tends to be a slow month for tourism anyway.

“14 percent is significant, but you’ll also see that we had some months last year that was 28 percent growth. So usually the dollars usually balance out.”

Myca Bunch with Garden City Downtown Vision agrees that the dip is normal and its effect on local businesses won’t last.

“Some of them have been in business 30 or 50 years,” she said, “so it’s not the first downturn or sluggish month that they’ve seen. That’s something to recognize, too. It’s just one month.”

She says it won’t be long before the numbers bounce back.

“We anticipate it, prepare for it, and carry on and look forward to when things pick back up.”

Morgan says some conventions and meetings next month in Finney County should make up for the drop in tourism dollars last month.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s