Finney County tourism dropped in January

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some tourism dollars going into Finney County are down this year, compared to last.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a significant issue for us,” said Roxanne Morgan with the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The transient tax, a six percent tax on hotel bookings, fell 14 percent this January compared to January of 2016.

“We were down about $10,000,” said Morgan. “$72,000 versus the $62,000 we received this year.”

The Bureau uses that money to promote further tourism into Finney County.

“What does it mean? Probably not a whole lot,” said Morgan. “I think we’ll make that up in the next month.”

The Bureau says they receive the money quarterly and are confident they’ll be able to finish the current quarter strong.

Morgan says any number of factors could have caused the dip in tourism, from the January ice storm to the presidential inauguration. She also said January tends to be a slow month for tourism anyway.

“14 percent is significant, but you’ll also see that we had some months last year that was 28 percent growth. So usually the dollars usually balance out.”

Myca Bunch with Garden City Downtown Vision agrees that the dip is normal and its effect on local businesses won’t last.

“Some of them have been in business 30 or 50 years,” she said, “so it’s not the first downturn or sluggish month that they’ve seen. That’s something to recognize, too. It’s just one month.”

She says it won’t be long before the numbers bounce back.

“We anticipate it, prepare for it, and carry on and look forward to when things pick back up.”

Morgan says some conventions and meetings next month in Finney County should make up for the drop in tourism dollars last month.