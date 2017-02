Wichita has a storied history of producing talented women’s soccer players. Now, these same players will have a chance to play professionally in Wichita.

FC Wichita announced today four players who will be on the inaugural 2017 team. They also announced that current Hutchinson Community College Women’s head coach Sammy Lane will be the team’s first head coach.

