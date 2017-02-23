3 mumps cases confirmed at Kansas high school

COLBY, Kan. (AP) – Three Colby High School students have been confirmed with cases of mumps.

Thomas County Health Department administrator Emily Strange says the Thomas County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the first case Monday.

The Salina-Journal reports two more cases were confirmed Tuesday.

Strange says the departments are working to find where the students contracted the illness.

Strange said outbreaks of mumps, a contagious disease caused by a virus, were ongoing in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

In Kansas, five cases were reported in Crawford County earlier this month. A possible case was also reported last week at Great Bend High School.

Dr. John Dygert, Thomas County Health Department health officer, says a vaccination is the best way to reduce chances of getting mumps.

Most people with mumps recover in a few weeks.

