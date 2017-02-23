$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kansas

Related Coverage Winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One lucky Kansas Lottery player or players will get a chance to dream big following last night’s Powerball drawing. One ticket, sold in northeast Kansas, matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number to win a $1 million cash prize. The winning numbers for the February 22 drawing are: 10-13-28-52-61 Powerball 2.

The northeast region of Kansas includes the following 21 counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

The Powerball jackpot was won in Indiana for $435.3 million. Last night’s jackpot was the first won in 2017 and the seventh largest in Powerball history. The Powerball jackpot returns to $40 million, with a cash option of $24.2 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot continues to roll. Although no tickets matched all numbers in last night’s Super Kansas Cash drawing, one lucky ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Cashball to win a $2,000 cash prize. The winning numbers in last night’s Super Kansas Cash drawing are: 1-16-20-26-31 Cashball 17. The estimated Super Kansas Cash jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $1.39 million.