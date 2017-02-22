Zoo welcomes new baby gorilla

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed a new baby gorilla. It is the second gorilla birth at the zoo, and the first baby born to Kigali and Matt.

The zoo said the baby has been observed nursing, and it looks strong.

The gorilla family group, including Matt, Kivu, Barika and Alika, will remain in the behind-the-scenes areas until the gorilla care staff are confident that the baby is healthy, strong and ready for all the excitement that comes with a public debut.

The zoo said lowland gorillas are a critically endangered species due to habitat destruction, big game hunting and poaching.

