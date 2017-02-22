Woman tied to Kansas gun killing deported

Azucena Garcia-Ferniza (KSN File Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Mexican woman who tried to hide a gun her boyfriend used to fatally shoot a Kansas teenager has been deported.

Allie Saum (Photo provided by and used by permission of Saum family)
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson said Wednesday that 22-year-old Azucena Garcia-Ferniza was deported Friday.

Garcia-Ferniza was sentenced in December to the 15 months. She had been in custody after pleading guilty to a weapons count.

Court documents say she legally entered the U.S. at the age of 3, but her visitor visa expired in 1998. She was covered in 2013 under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for two years, and got a permit. It was terminated after the offense.

Seventeen-year-old Allie Saum was killed in 2015 in Salina while riding in a pickup truck mistaken for someone else’s truck.

Garcia-Ferniza’s boyfriend, Macio Palacio Jr., has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

