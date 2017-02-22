Warren Theatres donates $5K to Honore Adversis Foundation

Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Donations to help Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn continue to come in to the Honore Adversis Foundation. Officer Arterburn was injured in the line of duty when he was run over by a fleeing suspect on Feb. 7.

The latest donation of $5,000 came from Warren Theatres.

“We have always had a wonderful relationship with officers of the Wichita Police Department. We’ve gotten to know many of those officers who have helped with security at our theatres,” said Warren Theatres President Bill Warren. “We want to be there for Brian and his family, and we hope other people and companies will too.”

The Honore Adversis Foundation relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to provide critical financial assistance or services to men and women in good standing in the Fraternal Order of Police, Wichita, for line of duty deaths, serious injury, medical conditions, and personal hardships.

Since its creation last February, the all-volunteer, nonprofit foundation has given money to three officers and their families, including Arterburn.

