Salina Bicentennial Center to be renamed

By Published: Updated:
Tony's Pizza Events Center

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Salina today announced the rebranding of the Bicentennial Center as the TONY’s Pizza Events Center.

The renaming is part of a new 15-year agreement with a subsidiary of long-time Salina employer, The Schwan Food Company.

The TONY’S Pizza brand, named after a Salina pizza parlor from the 1960s, is available worldwide.

The name change takes effect immediately and all new facility and marketing branding is expected to be in place by the end of spring 2017.

