One week until your chance to reserve a raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – In just one week, ticket reservations for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home will open up to the public.

KSN is exploring the home today to find out what has been added and what we can expect to see by Wednesday, March 1.

Over the last week, ceiling and entryway detail has been added, the stairs are all in place and the flat work is complete, including the driveway and front porch.

In the next week, the trim is expected to be completely finished and tile and paint should be ready to go.

R.D. Henry & Company is donating most of the cabinets in the home. It’s an opportunity they wouldn’t want to miss, said Mael Hernandez, R.D. Henry & Company CEO and president.

“I’ve been involved, I’ve been donating to St. Jude for almost 30 years and so when the opportunity came up I jumped on it,” Hernandez said.

Nies Homes approached Hernandez, asking if they could custom design the cabinets for rooms like the kitchen, bathrooms and other areas of the home.

That resulted in a donation of seven orders, all in different styles and colors and totaling $50,000, Hernandez said.

He had the opportunity to visit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital himself and that experience left him inspired.

“It was heartbreaking but it was also heartwarming to know that St. Jude is helping a lot of kids survive,” he said.

For one local family, both the St. Jude organization and the St. Jude Dream Home have had a big impact on their lives.

Bella Bush is 6 years old and fighting a rare form of cancer that affects her optic nerve. She heads to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis every few months.

Her dad, Josh Bush, told KSN their family is incredibly thankful for St. Jude and everything the Dream Home has done, because every dollar makes a difference.

“Sometimes I think we see the commercials and want to know if it’s really real,” Bush said. “It’s real. You know, right here in the Wichita community there are families that have been affected personally and St. Jude is making a difference in our lives and the lives of others.”

For information on how you can reserve your ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home, click here.