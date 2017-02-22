One of Sedgwick County’s Top Ten Most Wanted arrested

By Published: Updated:
Rogelio Reyes (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rogelio Reyes, one of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office’s Top Ten Most Wanted, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while he was entering the U.S. at an international border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

Reyes was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder in regards to a 2007 homicide outside the QuikTrip at Lincoln and Hydraulic. Avelino Galvez was the victim in that shooting.

Reyes is a 29-year-old U.S. citizen was residing in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico. Reyes was turned over to the El Paso Police Department and awaits extradition.

