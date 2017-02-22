Mulvane resident killed after pickup collides with train

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 65-year-old Mulvane resident was killed when the Ranger they were driving collided with a southbound train. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 120th Avenue and K-15.

Officials said the person died at the scene. The name isn’t being released pending notification of the family.

There are no warning lights at the rail crossing.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

