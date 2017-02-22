McAdams pool to close summer 2017

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – A Wichita neighborhood is disappointed with the city’s decision to close their neighborhood swimming pool. Out of the six pools that will not reopen over the next several years, McAdams is the only one shutting down right away. This ripple effect has many in the neighborhood worried about how their kids will spend the summer.

“My friends and I have a lot of fond memories at the McAdams location, kind of like the old movie, “The Sandlot,” said Juston White, the executive director of the Boy & Girls club in Wichita. “We were at the swimming pool just about everyday – we’d swim, dry off on the hot concrete, and then we’d move over to the gym to play basketball.”

Juston tells us he spent most of his childhood summers at the McAdams pool with his friends and staying busy kept him out of trouble. Now with the McAdams location closing he’s worried what kids in the neighborhood will do this summer.

“It just limits their options to get out and embark swimming activities that also include families and just the good all around getting out and getting away from your laptops and electronics,” explained Juston.

The city’s decision to close six public pools was based on attendance and money. Officials say not enough kids went to the McAdams location and the cost to repair the other pools was too high. They will however be replaced by water playgrounds and the city will give vouchers to kids to go to the YMCA pools. And while some say the YMCA is a great alternative, they also say; it’s not the same.

“I think it’s really important for kids to play outside ’cause it allows them to be creative and come up with play-based on things around them,” said Deena Shoemaker, a mentor at youth horizons. “It allows them to meet neighbors and people in the area.”

The three pools that will remain open are: Alley, Harvest and College Hill. The renovations for those location will start in 2020. McAdams pool will close right away and the splash park to replace it will not be open for two years.