Kansas House votes to restore guaranteed teacher tenure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House has given final approval to a bill restoring guaranteed teacher tenure. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The body passed the bill Wednesday with a 72 to 53 vote. It originally dealt with arbitration but was amended Tuesday to include the tenure measure so that a separate tenure bill wouldn’t die in committee. The Education Committee Chairman had refused to hold a vote on the tenure bill, and an upcoming deadline for bills to pass their chamber of origin could have killed it.

Supporters argued that the bill guaranteed due process for teachers who are fired. Opponents urged their fellow lawmakers to give local boards and districts control of tenure decisions.

Lawmakers voted to remove guaranteed tenure as part of a broader bill in 2014.

