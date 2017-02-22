K-State officials confirm 3 cases of mumps

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University confirmed on Wednesday that there have been three student cases of mumps since January.

According to K-State, The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is using the term outbreak to describe the situation since all three cases have occurred in the Manhattan area and are within 21 days of each other. The university is directly notifying anyone who may have been in close contact with the students, all of whom live off campus.

Students with symptoms — even if they have received two measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccinations — should call Lafene Health Center during regular hours at 785-532-6544 and ask for a nurse before they visit the health center.

The university’s Lafene Health Center is working with the Riley County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide information to the Manhattan campus and surrounding community about the symptoms of mumps, how it is transmitted and how to prevent the spread of this infection.

Symptoms for the mumps include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. It is spread from respiratory droplets, which are transmitted by sneezing and coughing.

