iPads stolen from Fowler school

8 iPads are missing from a classroom
FOWLER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Meade County sheriff’s office is investigating just who targeted a classroom at Fowler Grade School and stole more than $5,000 worth of technology that kids use to learn.

On Monday, second grade teacher Annette Keith walked into her classroom to find eight of her students’ iPads were missing.

The school has a one-to-one program, meaning each student has their own iPad with reading, math, and other programs crucial to their lesson plans.

Whoever took the iPads did more than steal from the school district. They let the students and their teacher down.

“I think it’s very disappointing,” said Keith. “We have great kids, we have great families, and never did I expect anything like this to happen. I guess it’s just beyond my comprehension that anyone would steal from children.”

Whoever stole the equipment left one iPad behind, but that’s not enough to teach class.

Keith says she’s had to improvise lesson plans for the students.

The superintendent says there were no signs of forced entry into the school and the investigation is ongoing.

The Meade County Sheriff says they have a few persons of interest, but they’re asking the community to volunteer any information they think may help in the investigation.

