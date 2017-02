Related Coverage Update: Former Halstead police chief arrested over theft of ammunition

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) – The former Halstead police chief pleaded no contest in court on Tuesday to two counts of stealing ammunition. Steven Lewis was charged last year.

A charge of misusing public funds was dismissed. A sentence of jail time was suspended.

The judge ordered he pay about $1,200 to the city of Halstead, plus court costs.

