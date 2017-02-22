Farm posts calf video and animal rights commenters descend

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
capture45-1

WARNER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire farm that posted a video of a cute newborn calf is coming under fire from animal rights supporters who don’t want the animal to be slaughtered.

The Concord Monitor reports Yankee Farmer’s Market in Warner posted the video of the animal named Diego last week. In it, the Scottish Highland calf is warmed by an off-screen hair dryer.

The video has more than 12 million views on Facebook.

Some people are trying to drive down the farm’s reviews using Facebook’s rating system. Several have offered to adopt the calf.

Farm owner Brian Farmer says he raises his animals ethically and tries to give them the best life possible. He says the calf has been returned to its mother and is a good candidate for breeding stock.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s