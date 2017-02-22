Explosion reported at Rice County natural gas plant

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An explosion at a natural gas plant in Rice County shook the surrounding area.

The explosion happened Tuesday at 9:41 p.m. at the Oneok Hydrocarbon Plant near Bushton, which is between Hoisigton and Lindsborg on Highway 4.

The blast happened in the plants records building causing a fire that completely leveled the structure. It took crews about 30 minutes to put the blaze out.

There were no injuries reported with the explosion and investigation continues as the cause of the blast is unknown.

Ellsworth and Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Fire, Bushton Fire, and the Holyrood Police Department and fire crews all responded to scene.

Midwest Energy was on scene to check on the transmission lines.

The investigation is being done by Rice County Sheriff’s Office with Rice County emergency management and Rice County Fire.