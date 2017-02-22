Emporia woman killed in Nebraska collision, patrol says

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas woman has died in a head-on collision in south-central Nebraska.

The collision was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 183, about four miles north of Holdrege. The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound car collided with a southbound semitrailer, killing the car driver.

She was identified as 26-year-old Satien Marie Vest, of Emporia, Kansas. The patrol identified the truck driver as 63-year-old Wayne Tresz, of Vinton, Iowa. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being investigated.

