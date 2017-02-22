Emporia woman killed in Nebraska collision, patrol says

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas woman has died in a head-on collision in south-central Nebraska.

The collision was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 183, about four miles north of Holdrege. The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound car collided with a southbound semitrailer, killing the car driver.

She was identified as 26-year-old Satien Marie Vest, of Emporia, Kansas. The patrol identified the truck driver as 63-year-old Wayne Tresz, of Vinton, Iowa. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being investigated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s