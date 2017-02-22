Electronics, iPads stolen from Fowler Grade School

FOWLER, Kan. (KSNW) – Fowler Grade School is reporting that several iPads and electronics have been stolen from the school.

The amount of electronics is estimated to be around $5,000.

Police are currently investigating. If you know anything about the thefts or know of anyone trying to sell the iPads, call the Meade County Sheriff’s Department or school administrators.

