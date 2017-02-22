Dozens sound off on political issues at town hall meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a packed room at the Wichita Alford Library branch Tuesday night. Dozens of people gathered to talk about political issues facing them.

Topics included education, environment, health care, immigration, voting, and women’s rights.

Organizers reached out to both Senator Jerry Moran and Pat Robert’s offices, but they declined to take part.

A few others running for office and many voters spoke up, talking about everything from education to immigration to health care.

“I would just like to say to the senators we take care of you. We pay your health insurance. We want the quality of health insurance that you have.”

“I do believe that closing our borders just like that to immigrants is a crime against humanity.”

Organizers recorded the meeting. They will send copies, along with questions asked to each senator.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.