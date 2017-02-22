Dozens sound off on political issues at town hall meeting

By Published: Updated:
f74e533f694d4b5195fd7bb9a5833058

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a packed room at the Wichita Alford Library branch Tuesday night. Dozens of people gathered to talk about political issues facing them.

Topics included education, environment, health care, immigration, voting, and women’s rights.

Organizers reached out to both Senator Jerry Moran and Pat Robert’s offices, but they declined to take part.

A few others running for office and many voters spoke up, talking about everything from education to immigration to health care.

“I would just like to say to the senators we take care of you. We pay your health insurance. We want the quality of health insurance that you have.”

“I do believe that closing our borders just like that to immigrants is a crime against humanity.”

Organizers recorded the meeting. They will send copies, along with questions asked to each senator.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s