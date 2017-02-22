2 Kansas administrators charged with failing to report abuse

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)
Gavel (KSN News)

LA CYGNE, Kan. (AP) – Two Kansas school administrators are charged with failing to report suspected child abuse involving a former teacher who is accused of having sex with at least one student.

Prairie View High School principal Tim Weis and former Prairie View School District superintendent Chris Kleidotsy were charged Tuesday in Linn County.

They are accused of not reporting potential sex crimes involving Keaton Krell, a former English teacher and girls’ basketball coach who was charged in May with 20 counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Kleidotsy was named superintendent of the Tonganoxie district in May and has been suspended with pay from that job. The Prairie View district said in a statement that it has placed a staff member on leave.

It wasn’t immediately known if Weis, Kleidotsy or Krell had attorneys.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s