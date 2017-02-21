Wichita State routs Evansville 109-83 in final home game

WICHITA, Kan. – John Robert Simon and Zach Bush made sure to leave their mark as the two seniors suited up for the final time in Charles Koch Arena Tuesday night in helping No. 25 Wichita State overpower Evansville, 109-83.

Simon and Bush showed out on Senior Night as the duo combined for 11 points and two assists in six minutes. Simon drilled all three of three-point attempts en route to nine points, while Bush added two points and two assists.

Wichita State (26-4, 16-1 MVC) finished the game 13-of-23 from beyond the arc to set a new school mark for made three-pointers in a single season. Coincidentally, it was Simon’s first triple of the night that broke the 2010-11 squad’s mark of 260 in a season.

The victory also gave Wichita State at least 16 Valley wins for the fifth time in six years and upped its winning streak to 11 games in a row. A streak that started at Evansville on Jan. 17.

Shaquille Morris led the Shockers with 18 points, while adding five rebounds and a career-high five assists. Rashard Kelly, Conner Frankamp and Markis McDuffie all finished with 13 points apiece. Kelly also chipped in six boards and a career-best six assists. Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. added 11.

For the game WSU shot 54 percent, while Evansville made 49 percent. The Shockers dished out 24 assists, one off a season best.

Jaylon Brown led Evansville (14-16, 5-12 MVC) with a game-high 25 points. Dru Smith and Duane Gibson added 19 and 10 points, respectively.

A quick 12-0 run just minutes into the game erased a 7-5 deficit for WSU to go up 17-7 in the blink of an eye. Shamet (9) and Willis Jr. (6) combined to score 15 of the team’s first 19 points with Shamet scoring all of his from behind the three-point line.

Evansville continued to hang around, but a 6-0 Shocker run put WSU ahead 34-20 with less than eight minutes to go in the half. Three-pointers from Frankamp and Rashard Kelly gave WSU its largest lead to that point.

Wichita State bumped its lead to 20 at the 2:15 mark of the first half after another triple from Frankamp and a pair of free throws from Shaquille Morris.

At the half WSU led 48-32 behind 11 points from Frankamp and his three treys. As a team, the Shockers made 7-of-14 three-pointers in the half with Frankamp and Shamet combining for six of them.

The lead for WSU continued to hover around 20 for the first 10 minutes of the second half, as the Shockers couldn’t fully blow the game wide open. The game turned into a free throw shooting contest as both teams combined to shoot 30 free throws at the midway point of the half.

Enter the seniors.

Simon and Bush checked in with 7:06 to go and immediately sent the sellout crowd into a frenzy. With WSU leading 86-64, Simon cashed in a three and Bush a bucket plus the foul to help push the lead to 99-68. The duo led the charge on a 13-4 run to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Another Simon three pushed the Shockers over the century mark and he would add yet another one from almost the exact same spot, the left wing right in front of the WSU bench.