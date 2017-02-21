Vacant building in Hutchinson receives minor damage after fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a building fire Monday night.

It broke out just after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Main. Crews found fire on the third floor and brought it under control in about 15 minutes.

The structure was vacant at the time of the fire, and damage is estimated to be around $1,000.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a discarded cigarette. No injuries were reported.

