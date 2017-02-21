USD 259 board chooses superintendent to replace John Allison

Alicia Thompson (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education has chosen a new school superintendent to replace John Allison who is leaving to go to Olathe.

The board chose Alicia Thompson. She has been serving as the assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

Thompson will take over the position July 1.

