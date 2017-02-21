USD 259 board chooses superintendent to replace John Allison

Related Coverage Wichita superintendent selected to lead Olathe Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education has chosen a new school superintendent to replace John Allison who is leaving to go to Olathe.

The board chose Alicia Thompson. She has been serving as the assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

Thompson will take over the position July 1.

KSN News is still at the announcement and we will have more details on her coming up on KSN News at 5 p.m.

