US Geological Survey records 4 small earthquakes in Oklahoma

WAYNOKA, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports four small earthquakes in Oklahoma.

The largest was a magnitude 3.0 temblor at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday near Waynoka, about 110 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and a second quake of magnitude 2.7 was recorded in the same area at 2:57 a.m. The third quake was magnitude 2.5 and struck at 10:38 a.m. near the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond and the fourth was magnitude 2.6 at 7:53 a.m. near Cushing.

No injuries or damage are reported.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have ordered oil and natural gas producers to close some injection wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.