Thursday at 10: The Seeds of Science

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
seeds-of-science800

(KSNW) — Any farmer knows there are good years and there are bad years — but what is already a tough job becomes even tougher when things like weather or plant diseases leave yields low.

Dr. Allan Fritz is one of the researchers at Kansas State University working on creating a wheat that is designed to combat those things.

He is an agronomy professor at Kansas State, who has made wheat his entire career — from the different varieties to the diseases that threaten them.

His work may end with amber waves of grain, but it begins in the labs and greenhouses at K-State’s Wheat Genetics Resource Center.

Join us Thursday at 10 as we look into The Seeds of Science.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s