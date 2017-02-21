Thursday at 10: The Seeds of Science

(KSNW) — Any farmer knows there are good years and there are bad years — but what is already a tough job becomes even tougher when things like weather or plant diseases leave yields low.

Dr. Allan Fritz is one of the researchers at Kansas State University working on creating a wheat that is designed to combat those things.

He is an agronomy professor at Kansas State, who has made wheat his entire career — from the different varieties to the diseases that threaten them.

His work may end with amber waves of grain, but it begins in the labs and greenhouses at K-State’s Wheat Genetics Resource Center.

