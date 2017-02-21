Stolen medals returned to Vietnam veteran

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KCRA) – A Purple Heart and 23 other military medals that were stolen from a Yuba City, California Vietnam War veteran during the Lake Oroville evacuations were found and returned Sunday evening.

Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon personally returned the heirlooms to Mike Pomeroy and his family.

Investigators posted on Facebook late Saturday night that burglars may have dumped Pomeroy’s medals and other stolen property in the back of a truck parked in a church’s parking lot.

Police said the owner of the truck found the medals and some of Pomeroy’s wife’s jewelry and turned the items into officers.

