Police investigating shots fired during robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police continue to investigate after a shot was fired during a store robbery. It happened around 9:15 Monday night at the Burlington Coat Factory at Kellogg and Dugan Road.

Police said the suspect entered the store and fired a shot when an employee couldn’t get money out of the register. There were six people in the store at the time. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect left in a Toyota 4-door heading eastbound on Taft. The suspect left without taking any money.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a thin build. He was wearing dark pants, brown boots, white shoes and gloves, and a black mask with skull graphics.

Right now, police are still looking for the suspect.

“Investigators will go back there today to see if there is any other surveillance video from the area of catching this car or the suspect leaving,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

If you know any information about the robbery, call the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.