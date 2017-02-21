Organizations to fill void left by six public pools closing

WICHITA, Kan. – – Earlier today, the Wichita City Council voted on the fate of the city’s swimming pools.

Currently, the city has nine public pools.

However,after Tuesday’s vote, there are only three, College Hill, Aley and Harvest Park.

The city will build splash parks at eight other parks to make up for the lost pools.

With the loss of six swimming pools, many are wondering how their kids will learn about water safety and how to swim.

Emily McVay is the Swim School Director for the Wichita Swim Club.

She says they see upwards of 400 people on a weekday night during the Winter.

“Our mission is that every child, every adult, every person, has the opportunity to learn how to swim,” said McVay.

McVay says knowing how to be safe in the water is something every child needs.

“Learning to swim is the opportunity for someone to save their life, drowning is the leading cause of death for kids, four and under, in the state of Kansas and in the United States,” said McVay.

With six of the nine city pools closing down, McVay knows they’ll be a lot of people and possibly low income families without a viable option to get swimming lessons.

She says they already have a program in place that could help.

“We offered over 200 scholarships last year to people in our community to receive those swimming lesson opportunities that they normally wouldn’t,” said McVay.

McVay says fund raising efforts are helping fund those scholarships, which help cut down the price of swimming lessons.

” It cut the price down to 35 dollars and if someone came back and said they can’t do that, then we cut it to 10,” said McVay.

City Councilman James Clendenin was one of the four yes votes, approving the reduction in pools.

Clendenin said it was one of the hardest decisions to make in his six-year tenure on the council.

He spoke about what the city is also trying to do to fill the gap.

“We’ve struck a deal with the YMCA to help the low income families and want to take advantage of swim lessons, they’ll be a voucher program, the price would be similar to what they pay at a city pool,” said Clendenin.

Another issue with the pools closing is transportation to get to other locations that provide swim lessons.

Both McVay and Clendenin say they are looking into transportation options to help get people to these places.